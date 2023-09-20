$1 Million Lottery Win: Friend's Advice Pays Off Big For Dorchester Woman

Tiffany Brown, of Dorchester, won the seven-figure sum after she got the first five numbers right in the Quic Pic ticket for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Sept. 18, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

Brown didn't plan on playing, but her friend said the potential $638 million jackpot was too big to ignore. So, she bought a ticket at Supreme Liquors located at 506 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester and prayed.

Those prayers were answered.

The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot will reach an estimated $320 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the 10th-largest in history.

Tickets can be bought until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

