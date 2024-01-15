Fair 33°

Woman With Bullet Wound 'Dropped Off' At Dedham Furniture Store

Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who dropped off a woman at a Dedham furniture store after she had been shot. 

Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store on Providence Highway in Dedham

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Dedham police were called to Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store on Providence Highway just after 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Authorities did not release the woman's name or her condition on Monday. 

Officers are unsure how the woman was shot or who drove her to the store, but they are investigating the incident. 

"The circumstances related to how and where this party was injured, why she was dropped off at this location, as well as identifying other involved parties is actively being investigated," Dedham police posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Gonski at 781 326-1212."

