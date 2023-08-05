Woman Killed, Man Seriously Injured In Early-Morning Weymouth Crash

The woman was behind the wheel of a 2015 Lexus SUV that collided with a 2020 Jeep SUV in Weymouth on Route 3 near Exit 38 just after 5 a.m., state police said. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The 60-year-old woman died at the scene. Paramedics rushed her 34-year-old male passenger to an area hospital with severe injuries, police said. Authorities have not released their names.

The Jeep driver was also taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Route 3 in Weymouth for several hours Saturday morning as they cleared the scene. Normal traffic returned around 8 a.m.

