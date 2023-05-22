Fair 60°

Woman Gives Birth During Taylor Swift's 'Rainiest Rain Show' At Gillette Stadium

One lucky Massachusetts baby can now say that their first ever concert was an iconic Taylor Swift show.

TikTok user Vanessa Chatterley posted a video of her leaving night two of "The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, May 20 while a woman was giving birth in the parking lot. 

"It's like 2 in the morning and someone is giving birth over there," Chatterley said before panning over to a shot of the woman giving birth in the back of an ambulance. 

Torrential downpour during the show did not stop fans from dancing the night away. Swift even came on stage to tell her audience that the show was unlike any other.

"This is the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed ever," Swift said according to another TikTok posted by Chatterley. 

"No one ever expects you're going to perform, like, in a shower," Swift added. "Its really, very exciting." 

The next leg of "The Eras Tour" will include three nights at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. 

While there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday, according to AccuWeather, it does not seem to compare to the amount that pelted Foxoborough fans last weekend. 

