'Truly Grateful': Milton Restaurant To Close In Spring

Owners of The Plate, at 10 Bassett St., posted on Facebook that "fortune" was not on their side during negotiations to remain at their current location. But they thanked the community for their years of support.

After twelve years of serving Milton and the surrounding communities, first at our original Central Ave location and for the past eight years above the Milton Fruit Center, the plate will be closing. While we hoped to extend our lease, fortune was simply not on our side. Our last day of service will be in spring 2024. Come help us bid a fond farewell to our home away from home. To the Milton community, your unwavering support has been the backbone of our success. We are truly grateful for the memories we’ve created together and the moments you’ve shared with us. Please come and help us close this chapter with love and nostalgia for our last few months of service. We hope to see familiar faces as we say goodbye.

The Plate opened in 2012 and moved to its current location above the Fruit Center Marketplace in 2016.

Dozens of people posted their dismay at the news beneath the Facebook post.

"This makes me so sad. Some of our most cherished memories are at The Plate. What about coming back to Central Ave in The Hendries Building? We loved walking to you!" one person posted.

"Oh, nooo! The best of the best in town, what a sad announcement for all the Plate lovers!" someone else said. "You will be missed greatly, thank you for serving us and your team’s hospitality. Wishing you all the very best in your next journey."

For more information on The Plate, visit the restaurant's website at theplatekitchen.com.

