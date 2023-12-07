Gesner Joseph, 22, of West Roxbury, is being charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Larceny

Intimidation of a witness

The attack happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in the parking lot of the Dedham Mall on Providence Highway, where the Total Wine store is located, according to Dedham police.

A group of six to eight people attacked a Total Wine employee as they were closing up shop and stole their phone, Dedham Police Chief Michael J. D’Entremont said.

Paramedics treated the worker, but they declined to go to the hospital, Boston 25 reported.

The worker may have refused to serve the group, D’Entremont said, adding that at least one knife was pulled out during the attack.

It’s unclear if any other members of the group have been arrested as Dedham police continue to investigate.

