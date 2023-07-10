Taunton Mother Of 2 ID'd As Person Killed In Crash, Community Rallies To Help Grieving Family

Pamela Stone, age 54, of Taunton, died on Friday, July 7 as a result of injuries from a car crash in the area of Needham and Main Streets in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The crash involved a sedan smashing into a tree. Stone was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Stone was the youngest daughter of three children, according to her obituary. She loved "getting greasy" at her father's junkyard and was never afraid to drive anything.

"[Her parents] loved her dearly and will miss her beyond measure," read her obituary.

Stone leaves behind two children and three grandchildren, as well as a loving partner and extended family.

One of her two daughters, Ashley Andrews, created a GoFundMe to ask for help from her community.

"It brings me great sadness that I am even having to do this right now," Andrews wrote. "I’m hoping with a GoFundMe I can scramble up enough money to do some type of service for her, as she did not have life insurance and this is unexpected to my family."

Loved ones poured out support in response, donating almost $3,000 in three days.

"Your mom was a kind and gentle person," read a comment on a post made by Andrews. "She was a good friend to me so many years ago."

The crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

