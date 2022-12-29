High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police

Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28.

Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.

School officials immediately canceled the game and cleared the gym. The referee did not require medical attention, Quigley said.

The player's name was not released. No Cohasset players were involved, officials said.

"There is no place for violence of any kind in a school, and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Quigley said. "We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident, and the matter remains under investigation."

So far, no video of the incident has surfaced, but @Cohasset Sports, the Skippers' official Twitter account, did film portions of the game. Though, it's unclear if they captured the alleged assault.

