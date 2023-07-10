Sly Stallone Stops By Mass Seafood Market To Meet Local Celebrity

The star of "Rocky" and "The Expendables," Sylvester Stallone, stopped by Nantucket Seafood, located at 56 Old South Road Nantucket, and asked for the seafood market's owner, Ted Jennison, by name.

Jennison, who was not in the store at the time, said he did not know how Stallone heard about him.

He said he guessed that the actor, who owns an estate in Palm Beach, heard about him from someone in the Palm Beach area since Jennison does a lot of business in the area.

Stallone ordered swordfish and steamers, along with the market's famed key lime pie.

"VIPs only at Nantucket Seafoods," reads the caption of a post on the seafood market's Instagram.

Jennison, who has been in the seafood business for 47 years, said Nantucket Seafood supplies several elite restaurants, including the French Laundry in Yountville, California, Daniel in New York City, and Jillian's in Palm Desert, California.

Stallone's next movie, "Expend4bles," is scheduled to premiere on September 22, 2023, according to IMDB.

