Shawarma King Closes After More Than 30 Years In Brookline

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the owners of Shawarma King thanked their loyal customers of 34 years. The restaurant closed on Oct. 28.

We became a staple here in the Brookline community, and as much as you will miss us, we will miss you as well,” the note from the Kassab family read. “We were well known, not only for our food, but also our hospitality. Some of you became family to use, first you invited us into your house with our food, and we invited some of you to our personal events, and then we welcomed each other into our hearts.

Shawarma King first opened in 1989 on Huntington Avenue and moved to Beacon Street two years after opening, according to a Yelp! bio.

