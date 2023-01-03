Medway High School Drop-Off Route Disrupted By Overnight Car Crash: Police

Parents and students had to find another way to school in the morning after an overnight car crash prompted immediate utility work in Medway, authorities said.

Summer Street in Medway was closed Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, between Milford and Adams Street because of an overnight crash at the Highland Street intersection.

Medway Police said the car involved took out the utility pole across from the intersection and crews were working to fix the damage.

"This is a very extended operation and crews will be here for most of the day," Officer Michael Boyd said while describing the issues crews were having while fixing the pole and wires. "This is a significant engineering challenge just because of the weight of those wires."

The incident made the road impassable and resulted in no access to Medway High School, which is located right in-between both roads. Commuters were being told they could access the school from the north, via Adams Street.

