Scary Good: Best Horror Movie Set In Mass. Is This Classic, Report Says

We’re gonna need a bigger boat.

Just in time for Halloween, the self-described “punk news site” The Hard Times ranked the best horror movie set in each US state.

So, which Massachusetts-set film made the cut?

The 1975 Steven Spielberg classic, “Jaws.”

Set in the fictional New England town, Amity Island, the thriller (based on a book published the year before) follows a marine biologist, police chief, and caption on a hunt for a massive killer shark after it kills a young woman and threatens the town’s economy.

According to The Hard Times, “Jaws” earned the crown as the best Massachusetts-set horror movie because it “defined the modern blockbuster as we know it.”

“Jaws” opened on June 20, 1975, and made $476.5 million at the box office.

The ranking beats out several other movies set or made in the Bay State, including “The Witch”, 1999’s “The Haunting”, “The Covenant,” and even the 1993 fan favorite “Hocus Pocus,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimi as the Sanderson Sisters.

Do you agree with the rating? Vote in the poll above, and share your favorite spooky Massachusetts-set film.

