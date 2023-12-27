Ronald DiRamio had won $1,800 when he chose to buy a $30 scratch-off ticket for the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. It hit big.

DiRamio chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to use the money to help out his children and grandchildren.

DiRamio bought the ticket at Brockton Food Mart at 1293 Main St. in Brockton, where he'd played Keno. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

