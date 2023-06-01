Retired Medway Firefighter, Marine Hospitalized While Vacationing In Aruba

Former Assistant Chief with the Medway Fire Department Harry Lynch was brought to the hospital with an infection while vacationing in Aruba last month, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"For those of you that don't know Harry, let me tell you he is a former Marine, and firefighter - husband, father, grandfather and brother," the campaign reads. "The reason they are in Aruba, is that it is the one trip they have taken yearly to their timeshare that he worked so hard for."

While his infection has cleared, Lynch is dealing with heart complications, among other issues, that would require him to fly back to the United States. However, he and his wife Pat do not have enough insurance to cover the cost of his flight home. That's where the GoFundMe comes in.

"Harry is not stable. He can not fly home on a regular flight," campaign organizer Mary Nigro wrote on the page. "The hospital has given Pat quotes from $50-68,000 for an ambulance flight for Harry, and that my be only to Florida. They need to get him to Boston to see his doctors/surgeons."

Therefore, the GoFundMe is looking to raise $150,000 to ensure that Harry can get the medical care he desperately needs. People interested in donating can click here.

