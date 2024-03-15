Popular Brookline Bakery Returns 3 Years After Fire

Cheryl-Anns' Bakery, at 1010 West Roxbury Pkwy, posted a celebratory Facebook post on Thursday announcing its new hours after the kosher and pareve eatery received its final permit approval. That post was greeted with dozens of comments and likes from happy and hungry customers.

Editor's note: A previous headline for this story misidentified the city where the bakery is located. We regret the error.

Cheryl-Anns' was forced to close on Dec. 11, 2021, after an early morning fire, they said in a Facebook post at the time.

Social media posts show the bakery packed with customers Friday morning as they were just as excited for the Cheryl-Anns' return as the owners.

The bakery's new hours are:

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

