Popular Chain Plans Brookline Location Offering Fast Food Classics With 1 Notable Difference

PLNT Burger, a fast-casual chain specializing in plant-based American classics, is opening a new location in Brookline, slated to open in fall 2023.

The new eatery, which will be located at 297 Harvard Street, will be PLNT Burger's first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts.

PLNT Burger started inside a Whole Foods grocery store in Maryland and now has 14 locations, many of which still operate inside Whole Foods markets.

The chain has two other Massachusetts locations in the form of Whole Foods kiosks, one in Dedham and one in Boston.

The menu offers diner fare that seems standard but is actually made with only plant-based ingredients.

The mushroom barbeque bacon burger is made with a plant-based patty on a potato bun, topped with caramelized onion, plant-based cheddar cheese, mushroom bacon, house barbeque sauce, and, crispy onion petals.

The spicy chik'n sandwich contains no chicken and the fish filet-style "Save the Bay" sandwich contains, you guessed it, no fish.

Along its array of sandwiches, the eatery also offers chik'n nuggets, sweet potato fries, crispy herb fries, and soft-serve and milkshake desserts.

"Had the chicken bites and I swore I was eating the real thing," said one Yelp reviewer. "Will definitely get again."

"Their French fries are some of the best in fast casual dining," said another. "I love that not only is this business [owned by vegans], but the owners are passionate about animals and are always willing to fundraise for nonprofits in the area."

PLNT Burger is also 100% IKC Kosher and Halal.

