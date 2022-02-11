Wrentham Woman, 58, Dies After 'Medical Episode' While Driving In Franklin: Police

A 58-year-old woman from Wrentham has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in Franklin, authorities said.

Police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street around 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Franklin Police report. The intersection is located on Dean College's campus.

Investigation revealed that the woman was driving her Kia SUV when she rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped at a red light at the intersection. After hitting the Equinox, the car then rammed into a Toyota Highlander, which was the first car stopped at the light.

Responding officers found the 58-year-old unresponsive in her car and administered first aid. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

It was later determined that the woman suffered "a serious medical episode" while driving, which caused the crash, police said.

The driver of the Equinox was also taken to a local hospital for serious injuries, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

