Walpole Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle-Involved Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Walpole Police
Walpole Police Photo Credit: Walpole Police Department on Facebook

A Walpole Police Officer is recovering after they were hit by a car while on their motorcycle, authorities said.

The crash happened when the officer and a sedan collided at the intersection of Main and Spring streets in Walpole around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Walpole Police said on Facebook.

The officer was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment while the driver of the sedan was left uninjured police said. The crash is under investigation. 

