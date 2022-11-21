Walpole Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle-Involved Crash: Police

A Walpole Police Officer is recovering after they were hit by a car while on their motorcycle, authorities said.

The crash happened when the officer and a sedan collided at the intersection of Main and Spring streets in Walpole around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Walpole Police said on Facebook.

The officer was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment while the driver of the sedan was left uninjured police said. The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.