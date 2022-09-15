Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Dirty' Ex-Quincy Police Lt. Busted After Offering FL Teen Money For Sex: Police
Police & Fire

UPDATE: Person Killed By Train At Greenbush Station In Scituate, MBTA Says

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Cohasset Police are actively investigation a situation at Greenbush Station
Cohasset Police are actively investigation a situation at Greenbush Station Photo Credit: Cohasset Police on Facebook/Google Maps

One person had died after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train at Greenbush Station in Scituate, the MBTA confirmed to Daily Voice. 

Police responded to the station for a report of a male struck around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, an MBTA spokesperson said. 

The man was said to have "intentionally entered into the right of way" of the incoming train and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. The incident suspended service on the Greenbush Line as a result, Cohasset Police said on Twitter.

Unconfirmed reports said a decapitated body was found on the tracks, but authorities did not confirm that information. 

The incident is under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.