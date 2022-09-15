UPDATE: Person Killed By Train At Greenbush Station In Scituate, MBTA Says

One person had died after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train at Greenbush Station in Scituate, the MBTA confirmed to Daily Voice.

Police responded to the station for a report of a male struck around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, an MBTA spokesperson said.

The man was said to have "intentionally entered into the right of way" of the incoming train and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. The incident suspended service on the Greenbush Line as a result, Cohasset Police said on Twitter.

Unconfirmed reports said a decapitated body was found on the tracks, but authorities did not confirm that information.

The incident is under investigation.

