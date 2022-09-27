Taunton Registered Sex Offender Cops To Child Porn Charges: Feds

A 60-year-old Taunton registered sex offender admitted in court last week to having hundreds of images of child porn at his home, federal authorities said.

Rudy Frabizio faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Friday, Sept. 23, to having the images and videos, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. He will serve at least 10 years in prison. Frabizio is a level two sex offender after a court convicted him on child porn charges in 2009, the prosecutor said.

Officers arrested Frabizio last year after investigators found a microSD memory card at his home that had hundreds of images and videos of prepubescent children, some as young as toddlers, being abused, the US Attorney said. He uploaded the images to his Google account.

A judge will sentence Frabizio in December.

