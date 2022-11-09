Stoughton Man Admits To Using Money For Struggling Businesses To Pay His Mortgage: Feds

A Stoughton man who pleaded guilty to using COVID-19 relief money to pay his mortgage and gave some to his wife and several other people will spend 15 months in federal prison, authorities said.

Adley Bernadin, 44, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud, and along with his prison term, he must forfeit $284,596, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Federal investigators said Bernadin used his home healthcare business "La Salette" to apply for Payroll Protection Program money but lied about the number of employees he had and the payroll costs on the aid application. Bernadin received $400,000, but that cash went to pay for his mortgage, officials said. He also gave his romantic partner a check for $135,000, authorities added.

Bernadin pleaded guilty in July.

