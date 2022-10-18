Raynham Girl, 16, Killed In Late Night Wareham Crash: Police

A 16-year-old girl from Raynham was killed in a late night crash in just before Cape Cod, authorities said.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-495 in Wareham around 10:54 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Massachusetts State police said.

Initial investigation suggests the girl was driving a 2008 Toyota Sienna when, for reasons still under investigation, she veered off the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Her identity has yet to be released. No one else was in the car

The crash is under investigation.

