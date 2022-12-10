Quincy Man Traded Child Pornography On Social Media Messaging App: Feds

A 29-year-old Quincy man pleaded guilty this week to receiving child pornography in a federal court in Boston.

Andre Tilahun admitted to trading child sexual abuse material from his home computer through a Kik messaging chat room, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Federal agents began investigating Tilahun in early 2021, and they arrested him in May that year, authorities said.

Tilahun faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines when a judge sentences him in January.

