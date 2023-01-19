Contact Us
Quincy Man Busted With 500 Child Porn Images Gets 6 Years In Prison: Feds

A Quincy man who admitted to having more than 500 images of child porn will spend the next six years in prison, authorities announced.
A 29-year-old Quincy man who was caught with child pornography will spend the next six years behind bars, authorities said. 

Andre Tilahun pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child porn in October, and a judge sentenced him on Thursday, Jan. 19, the US Attorney's Office said. 

Investigators said they found 350 images of child porn on Tilahun's computer during a search of his home in 2021. They also found 230 more photos of the offending material on his phone. Police said Tilahun used the social media platform Kik to trade child porn in six separate chat rooms, authorities said. 

