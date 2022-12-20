Police Drone Finds 2-Year-Old MA Girl Missing After Mother's Stabbing Arrest

A 2-year-old girl who went missing after her mother allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim was found with the help of drone technology, according to authorities.

The child's mother, 25-year-old Angel-Leah Duarte, was reported for stabbing by a neighbor when the bloody victim of Duarte's crime showed up at their door around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, Freetown police said.

Duarte fled her home on foot along with her young child to escape police. The alleged stabber was subsequently found, although her child was not with her.

Freetown police began a search for the toddler with help from their K-9 unit and the Freetown Fire Department. When initial attempts to find the child failed, the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit was called in to assist.

Within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene, drone operator Officer Justin Medeiros found a heat signature in the woods about a quarter mile from the child's last known location. The heat signature was identified as the child, who was recovered around 10:57 p.m. and then transported to a hospital due to prolonged exposure to the elements.

The child's mother was hospitalized after being captured by police and, after being discharged, was arrested and booked at the Freetown police station. She has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Her bail is set to $50,000 and her arraignment date is scheduled at Fall River Justice Center on Monday, December 19th.

