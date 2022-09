Traffic was being diverted between Harvard Street and Safford Street in Quincy because of a pedestrian crash, Quincy Police said on Twitter.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Tweet. The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be conscious.

Police did not specify on their injuries. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

