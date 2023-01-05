MISSING: Cohasset Real Estate Manager Last Seen On New Year's Day

A woman has not been seen since the ball dropped on New Year's Day, according to officials.

Police are attempting to locate the woman, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, and are asking the public for assistance, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home shortly after midnight.

Walshe is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. Police state that she likely speaks with an Eastern European accent.

According to Walshe's Facebook page, she speaks English, Spanish, Serbian, and French.

Walshe works as a regional general manager for the real estate company Tishman Speyer at a DC address, according to her LinkedIn.

Police ask anyone with information about Walshe's whereabouts contact the Cohasset Police Detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

