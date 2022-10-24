Missing 72-Year-Old Medway Man Found Dead In Holliston: Police

A 72-year-old missing Medway man was found dead after authorities launched a search for him over the weekend.

Howard White was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Oct. 23, Medway Police said on Facebook. White reportedly went for a walk at 4:30 p.m. but never came home.

White's body was later found in the area of Washington and Paul Streets in Holliston, police said. White suffered from dementia as well.

"We would also like to thank our partners on the Milford, Holliston and Millis Police Departments, the Medway Fire Department, and MetroLEC for their assistance and efforts on Mr. White's behalf," Medway Police said.

The investigation into White's death is ongoing.

