Milton Father Of 2 Killed, Driver Now Indicted In His Death: DA

The 41-year-old man who crashed into and killed a Milton father of two last year has been indicted on manslaughter charges, authorities said.

Manuel Afonseca of Dorchester was indicted earlier this week on aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, involuntary manslaughter by wanton or reckless conduct, negligent motor vehicle homicide, and driving with a suspended license as a habitual traffic offender, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 6.

Afonseca is accused of crashing into Michael McGrath, 56, on Blue Hill Avenue on March 8, 2022, reports said. McGrath was taking his 15-year-old son to hockey practice at Xaverian Brothers High School, which was only a few blocks from their home.

McGrath's son was hospitalized in the crash and needed surgery. Afonseca was also seriously injured in the wreck, reports at the time said.

