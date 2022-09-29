Middleborough Police Bust Intoxicated Man For Illegally Carrying Gun

A 20-year-old man from Wareham has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm after he was placed into protective custody for being intoxicated, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on Southwick Street for a report of a man who was intoxicated and refused to leave on Monday, Sept. 27, Middleborough Police report.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, later identified as Andrew Labbe, standing on the lawn of the home and showing signs of intoxication, police said.

When officers tired to give Labbe a ride home, he said he would order an Uber instead. However, after determining that he could not take care for himself, officers placed Labbe into protective custody and brought into the station for booking.

It was during that process that officers found an unloaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number inside Labbe's fanny pack. Officers also found a magazine capable of holding 13 rounds, police said.

It was determined that Labbe was carrying the gun without a license, so he was placed under arrest and police seized the gun.

Labbe later posted bail and was released pending arraignment, police said. He is facing charges of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a firearm without a FID card and unlawful possession of a firearm.

