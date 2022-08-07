Massachusetts State Police Help Safely Detonate Civil War-Era Cannonball

A family from Mansfield made an unexpected discovery while they were cleaning out the home of their deceased father: a cannonball from the Civil War!

Upon discovering the relic, the family called the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, Mansfield Police said on Facebook.

An x-ray of the munition revealed an unknown substance inside that required it to be safely detonated. This occurred at an MPD range just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, police said.

Of course, residents had to endure some extra noise at such a late hour, but the extra boom did not stop Facebook users from applauding both departments' work.

"Good job MPD," one user said. "Glad the homeowners children thought to call them!"

"Wow — good it was even recognized as a possible threat and that you could assess and de-activate this relic," another said. "I’m sure the neighbors are grateful!"

Mansfield Police also used the incident to remind people about the proper protocols when uncovering possible loaded ammunitions.

"Call us and we will come to you," they said. "Don’t drive it to us and definitely don’t walk into the station with it. Thank you to Massachusetts State Police, and Mansfield Fire Department MA for their help."

