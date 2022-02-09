Mansfield Man Arrested For Assault Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge: Police

A 29-year-old man from Mansfield was hit with two charges while being arrested for one offense, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to an address on North Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. That is where officers arrested the man and charged him with assault and battery on an intimate partner.

Further investigation revealed the man severely beat the victim's cat as well. The animal was so badly injured that it needed to be euthanized, police said.

The man was charged with cruelty to an animal in addition to the assault charge. He appeared in Attleboro District Court on Friday and is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing, police said.

