Mansfield Man, 24, Killed In I-95 Rollover Crash Involving 3 Cars: Police

A 24-year-old man from Mansfield has died following a three-car crash in Sharon, authorities said.

Jordan McGrath-Edlund was killed in the crash that happened on I-95 south near Exit 17 around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash involved a a 2013 BMW 535xi, driven by McGrath-Edlund, a 2016 Subaru Impreza station wagon and a 2012 Honda CRV, State Police said. McGrath-Edlund was the sole fatality of the crash.

Initial investigation suggests McGrath-Edlund was speeding and making several lane changes when he hit the Impreza and CRV, police said. Both vehicles then rolled over while the BMW rolled over into the center median.

The driver of the CRV, a 70-year-old Foxborough woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the Impreza, a 34-year-old Providence man, was transported with minor injuries.

The accident shut down all three lanes of I-95 as a result and traffic was being directed to Exit 19, NECN reports. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

