MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA

For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven.

A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Investigators said the killing began as a robbery that spiraled out of control.

Police have arrested several of the men, but four remain on the run. Investigators said they are considered dangerous and should not be approached.

They include:

Dante Clark, 23, of Brockton — Police arrested him in September, but he failed to appear at an Oct. 3 pretrial hearing and remains on the loose.

Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso, 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester

Walter Batista, 25, of Boston

Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester

Police ask residents to call 911 immediately if they see any of them. Investigators ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Quincy detectives at 617-745-5768 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 781-830-4990.

Officers have previously arrested Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, Cornel Bell Jr., and Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston, in connection with the slaying.

Police charged Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, and Erianna Correia, 22, of Boston, with misleading investigators about this case, the prosecutor's office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.