Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police & Fire

MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA

Josh Lanier
(Clockwise from top left) Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso; Walter Batista; Dante Clark; Clayton Rodrigues. These men are charged with the murder of a 32-year-old Quincy man but remain on the loose. Quincy police ask residents not to approach them.
(Clockwise from top left) Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso; Walter Batista; Dante Clark; Clayton Rodrigues. These men are charged with the murder of a 32-year-old Quincy man but remain on the loose. Quincy police ask residents not to approach them. Photo Credit: Norfolk District Attorney
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was gunned down outside of an apartment complex in Quincy on Aug. 18.
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was gunned down outside of an apartment complex in Quincy on Aug. 18. Photo Credit: Jordan Wiggins on Facebook

For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven.  

A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Investigators said the killing began as a robbery that spiraled out of control. 

Police have arrested several of the men, but four remain on the run. Investigators said they are considered dangerous and should not be approached. 

They include: 

  • Dante Clark, 23, of Brockton — Police arrested him in September, but he failed to appear at an Oct. 3 pretrial hearing and remains on the loose.
  • Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso, 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester
  • Walter Batista, 25, of Boston
  • Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester

Police ask residents to call 911 immediately if they see any of them. Investigators ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Quincy detectives at 617-745-5768 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 781-830-4990.

Officers have previously arrested Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, Cornel Bell Jr., and Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston, in connection with the slaying. 

Police charged Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, and Erianna Correia, 22, of Boston, with misleading investigators about this case, the prosecutor's office said. 

