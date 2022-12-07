Man Killed, 4 Injured In Overnight Car Crash In Raynham: Authorities

One man is dead and four people are injured following an overnight single-car crash near a hotel in South Massachusetts, authorities said.

Raynham Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive in Raynham around 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities said. The crash happened in between the Courtyard Marriott and the Walmart.

Upon arrival, first responders found five people trapped inside a Ram pickup truck that left the road and crashed into a traffic light pole.

Two men and two women were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after being pulled from the truck, authorities said. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Route 44 was closed for more than three hours as a result.

The man's identity has yet to be released. The crash is under investigation.

