Friends, Family Of Ana Walshe Face Grim Reality As Husband Faces Murder Charges

Ana Walshe disappeared early on New Year's Day, and while her family and friends have held out hope, as the weeks have passed and evidence mounts against her husband, they are forced to face a grim truth. They will likely never see her again.

Norfolk County prosecutors charged Brian Walshe, 47, with Ana Walshe's murder and explained during his arraignment on Wednesday that he likely killed and dismembered her body. Police have found blood in their Cohasset basement, a bloody hatchet, blood on several trash bags, and her Covid-19 vaccination card, authorities have said.

They also found Brian Walshe searched several incriminating websites hours after he said he last saw her. He Googled things such as "How long before a body starts to smell," “how to stop a body from decomposing," and “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to," prosecutors read out during his arraignment.

With this mounting evidence, her friends and family have started to post eulogies on social media for the 39-year-old mother of three and speak of her in the past tense.

Cynthia Becerra, a colleague of Ana, posted several photos of them together on Facebook and thanked her for Walshe's help and guidance over the years.

"Discussing our growth, success, and future career and personal plans was an inspiration," she posted. "I will always remember you as a driven, dedicated, ambitious, full of life and mother.

Other friends are preparing for the gory details likely to be discussed during Brian Walshe's trial.

"I know something horrible happened to her given the evidence we’ve heard about a hacksaw and blood and a knife," said Pamela Bardhi told Boston 25. "I can’t imagine that it was anything peaceful."

Though, others are trying to protect Ana Walshe's legacy as a kind and giving friend and not just a victim of a terrible crime.

Natasha Babushkina told Fox News that she feared Ana's kindness could have led to her death.

"My last impression of Anna, that she was so kind and soul-giving. She was always, always defending Brian, giving him chances," Babushkina explained. "She was almost too good to be true. So maybe that kindness kind of killed her. It sounds horrible to say, but that's my impression is that she is a giver."

The family of Ana Walshe, who is a Serbian national, has remained to stay mostly silent since her disappearance largely because they fear the media coverage has warped her image. Her mother announced on Wednesday that she'll no longer speak with journalists as a way to protect her daughter's image.

