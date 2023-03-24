Driver Injured After Crashing Truck Into Wrentham Liquor Store: Police

A driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of his truck and crashing into a liquor store in Wrentham this week, authorities said.

Police and fire responded to Wampum Corner Wine & Liquors, located at 660 South Street, around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, according to Wrentham Police on Facebook.

Upon arrival, first responders found a pickup truck that had crashed into the building, shattering a window and causing significant damage to both outside and inside the store.

The driver, who was the only person inside the truck, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.

