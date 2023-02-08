Contact Us
Driver Caught Going Over 100 MPH On Same Road As Fatal Hingham Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
A Hingham police officer chased down the driver, who nearly crashed into a telephone pole on Lincoln Street
Police arrested a driver who was allegedly going over 100 mph down the same street in Hingham where a fatal crash happened only two days prior.

The driver was caught going 104 mph down Lincoln Street around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Hingham Police. The speed limit on that street is 40 mph.

An officer monitoring traffic went after the car, which stopped suddenly further down the road and nearly hit a traffic police, police said. 

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Kesarjo Nebiaj, of Quincy was arrested and charged with operating to endanger, speeding and no license in possession, police said.

Nebiai was booked and held on a $1,500 cash bail until his arraignment in Hingham District Court later Tuesday morning. A request was submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to have his license suspended. 

This comes after another driver killed in a crashed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Shipyard Drive on Sunday, as previously reported by Daily Voice

