Dog Walker Finds Man's Dead Body In Cohasset: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
A dog walker stumbled upon the body of a 40-year-old man on the side of the street near James Lane and Cushing Road in Cohasett Saturday morning, April 8, police said.
A dog walker stumbled upon the body of a 40-year-old man on the side of the street near James Lane and Cushing Road in Cohasett Saturday morning, April 8, police said. Photo Credit: Cohasset Police Department

A dog walker stumbled upon the body of a 40-year-old man early Saturday morning, April 8, in Cohasset, authorities said. 

The walker called 911 around 6:15 a.m. when they found the corpse lying on the side of the street near James Lane and Cushing Road, Cohasett police said in a Facebook post. Officers identified the body as a 40-year-old Cohasset man, though they have not released his name. 

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The Medical Examiner's Officer will perform an autopsy to learn more about the manner of death. 

