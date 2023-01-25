Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Everett Home
Police & Fire

Cohasset Tree Worker Knocked Out By Limb Chopped Down By Co-Worker: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
First responders on the scene of a construction accident in Cohasset on Wednesday, Jan. 25
First responders on the scene of a construction accident in Cohasset on Wednesday, Jan. 25 Photo Credit: Cohasset Police on Facebook

A 27-year-old tree worker was hospitalized after he was knocked out by a fallen limb cut by his colleague, authorities said.  

Cohasset Police and Fire responded to a reported industrial accident at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Cohasset Police said on Facebook

Upon arrival, first responders found the worker regaining consciousness. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The worker, who is from Quincy, was taken to the hospital suffering from traumatic injuries to his head. The incident is under investigation by Cohasset Police and OSHA officials.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.