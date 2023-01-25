Cohasset Tree Worker Knocked Out By Limb Chopped Down By Co-Worker: Police

A 27-year-old tree worker was hospitalized after he was knocked out by a fallen limb cut by his colleague, authorities said.

Cohasset Police and Fire responded to a reported industrial accident at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Cohasset Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, first responders found the worker regaining consciousness. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The worker, who is from Quincy, was taken to the hospital suffering from traumatic injuries to his head. The incident is under investigation by Cohasset Police and OSHA officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.