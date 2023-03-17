Child Porn: Mass Man Who Filmed Himself Preying On 2 Toddlers Gets 20 Years

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man who admitted to sexually exploiting multiple children and filming each assault was sentenced to two decades in prison on Thursday, March 16.

Atticus J. Bernard, of Barnstable, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography in November, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He will also spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

Investigators accused Bernard of assaulting two girls younger than 5 years old multiple times from November 2019 until October 2020, the prosecutor said. He knew both of the victims.

Federal agents found several photos of the abuse on his phone, but it was somehow worse than investigators realized.

Bernard admitted to the agents he had assaulted five girls and recorded each attack, the prosecutor said. He explained each child was abused four to five times apiece.

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins called Bernard's crimes a "parent's worse nightmare."

“Mr. Bernard’s vile and criminal behavior is a parent’s worst nightmare. He preyed upon, harmed, and exploited two defenseless toddlers known to him. ... That he documented the abuse for his own gross personal gratification is even more disgusting. Predators like Mr. Bernard who seek to sexualize and harm our children are a danger to society. While nothing can stop the pain he has caused, today’s sentence ensures that Mr. Bernard will be removed from our communities and unable to victimize, traumatize or harm any other children for many, many years."

