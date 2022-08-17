Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Breaking News: No Jail Time For Ex-TSA Union Leader From Lynn Who Stole Dues For Personal Use: Feds
Police & Fire

Brothers Who Jumped From 'Jaws' Bridge 'Destined For Great Things': GoFundMe

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Tavaughn Bulgin, left, and his brother, Tavaris Bulgin, jumped off of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the bridge from "Jaws," on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend with two friends and never resurfaced. Tavaughn Bulgin, left, and his brother, Tavaris Bulgin, jumped off of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the bridge from "Jaws," on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend with two friends and never resurfaced.
Tavaughn Bulgin, left, and his brother, Tavaris Bulgin, jumped off of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the bridge from "Jaws," on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend with two friends and never resurfaced. Photo Credit: Omar George Facebook
Two men jumped from the "Jaws" bridge early Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard and did not resurface. Police are searching for them. Two men jumped from the "Jaws" bridge early Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard and did not resurface. Police are searching for them.
Two men jumped from the "Jaws" bridge early Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard and did not resurface. Police are searching for them. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A GoFundMe created to raise money for the two Jamaican brothers who jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha's Vineyard earlier this week said they were "destined to make an impact in every community they served."

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, and Tavaris Bulgin, 26, jumped from the bridge made famous in the movie "Jaws" on Sunday night, Aug. 14, with two friends. The brothers never resurfaced. Searchers found the body of Tavaris on Monday, but they have been unable to locate Tavaughn. 

The Bulgin brothers are from Jamacia and were seasonal workers at a restaurant on Martha's Vineyard. The GoFundMe was created to help cover travel costs for their family to come to Massachusetts and cover any funeral expenses. So far, the campaign has raised nearly twice its $50,000 goal. 

That's likely because of the quality of the young men's character. 

According to the GoFundMe: 

Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met - at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around. They were from Clarendon, Jamaica - both men grew up in the church, studied business at UTech and University of West Indies, played music in the church and were active in their father's ministry.Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player. Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.

The brothers' parents are Jackie Bulgin and her husband, Pastor Keith Bulgin of Palmers Cross New Testament Church of God in Jamacia. Vaughn and Tavaris have two sisters, Tavanny and Tavana, according to the Jamacia Observer

Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe campaign. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.