Brothers Who Jumped From 'Jaws' Bridge 'Destined For Great Things': GoFundMe

A GoFundMe created to raise money for the two Jamaican brothers who jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha's Vineyard earlier this week said they were "destined to make an impact in every community they served."

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, and Tavaris Bulgin, 26, jumped from the bridge made famous in the movie "Jaws" on Sunday night, Aug. 14, with two friends. The brothers never resurfaced. Searchers found the body of Tavaris on Monday, but they have been unable to locate Tavaughn.

The Bulgin brothers are from Jamacia and were seasonal workers at a restaurant on Martha's Vineyard. The GoFundMe was created to help cover travel costs for their family to come to Massachusetts and cover any funeral expenses. So far, the campaign has raised nearly twice its $50,000 goal.

That's likely because of the quality of the young men's character.

According to the GoFundMe:

Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met - at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around. They were from Clarendon, Jamaica - both men grew up in the church, studied business at UTech and University of West Indies, played music in the church and were active in their father's ministry.Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player. Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.

The brothers' parents are Jackie Bulgin and her husband, Pastor Keith Bulgin of Palmers Cross New Testament Church of God in Jamacia. Vaughn and Tavaris have two sisters, Tavanny and Tavana, according to the Jamacia Observer.

