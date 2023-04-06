Brockton Man Turns Self In For Hit-Run That Killed 46-Year-Old Raynham Woman

A 33-year-old man from Brockton has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman earlier this week, according to authorities.

Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano turned himself into authorities for the crash that happened on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater on Monday, April 4, Massachusetts State Police report.

Parra Altamirano is facing several charges including leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death. He is due in Brockton District Court Thursday afternoon.

The crash took the life of Erpharo Gilbert, of Raynham, who leaves behind several family members including a 5-year-old son, as also reported by Daily Voice.

