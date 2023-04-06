Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Male Driver Dies In Early Morning Car Crash On I-495 In Mansfield: Police
Police & Fire

Brockton Man Turns Self In For Hit-Run That Killed 46-Year-Old Raynham Woman

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Erpharo Gilbert
Erpharo Gilbert Photo Credit: Erpharo Gilbert on Facebook

A 33-year-old man from Brockton has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman earlier this week, according to authorities.

Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano turned himself into authorities for the crash that happened on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater on Monday, April 4, Massachusetts State Police report.

Parra Altamirano is facing several charges including leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death. He is due in Brockton District Court Thursday afternoon.

The crash took the life of Erpharo Gilbert, of Raynham, who leaves behind several family members including a 5-year-old son, as also reported by Daily Voice.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.