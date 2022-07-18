Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Lynn Man, 21, Dies Day After Pulled From Silver Lake In Saugus
Braintree Man, 18, Caught Stealing $700 Worth Of Legos From Plainville Target

David Cifarelli
The items (left) stolen by Sabbyjory Jean-Baptiste (right) were worth more than $880.
The items (left) stolen by Sabbyjory Jean-Baptiste (right) were worth more than $880. Photo Credit: Facebook/Plainville Police Department

An 18-year-old from Braintree was arrested for stealing more than $700 worth of LEGOS, and other items totaling over $880, from a Plainville Target, authorities said. 

Sabbyjory Jean-Baptiste ran out of the Target, located at 91 Taunton Street, after loading the items into a shopping cart after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Plainville Police said on Facebook. 

He then ran to a Dunkin' Donuts across the street where a car was waiting for him, police said. Officers later stopped the vehicle and Jean-Baptiste was arrested.

He was since been charged with shoplifting and will face arraignment at Wrentham District Court on Monday, police said. 

