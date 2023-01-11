Bathtub Bust: Police Nab Wanted Man Hiding Out In Duxbury Apartment

Normally the bathroom is a place where privacy is a privilege, but one man from the South Shore lost that privilege when he committed multiple felonies.

Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at an apartment on Mile Brook Road in Duxbury on Monday, Jan. 9, Duxbury Police said on Facebook.

When they arrived officers found a man, later identified as Jarrod Litchfield, hiding in a bathtub. Litchfield was known to officers and had an active warrant out for his arrest, police said.

As officers tried taking the bathing suspect into custody, Litchfield became aggressive – ultimately pushing and hitting several officers. He also made several death threats against one officer.

A Taser was eventually used to bring the situation under control, police said. Litchfield was charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and threats to commit a crime in addition to his earlier offense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.