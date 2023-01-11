Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police
Police & Fire

Bathtub Bust: Police Nab Wanted Man Hiding Out In Duxbury Apartment

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Duxbury Police
Duxbury Police Photo Credit: Duxbury Police on Facebook

Normally the bathroom is a place where privacy is a privilege, but one man from the South Shore lost that privilege when he committed multiple felonies. 

Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at an apartment on Mile Brook Road in Duxbury on Monday, Jan. 9, Duxbury Police said on Facebook.

When they arrived officers found a man, later identified as Jarrod Litchfield, hiding in a bathtub. Litchfield was known to officers and had an active warrant out for his arrest, police said.

As officers tried taking the bathing suspect into custody, Litchfield became aggressive – ultimately pushing and hitting several officers. He also made several death threats against one officer. 

A Taser was eventually used to bring the situation under control, police said. Litchfield was charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and threats to commit a crime in addition to his earlier offense. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.