Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice.

The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. The female driver behind the incident stayed at the scene, the DA's Office said. So far, no charges have been filed.

Born in Brava, Cape Verde, Vasconcelos moved his family to Boston in 1962, according to his obituary. They lived there for several years before moving to Milton and eventually Sharon.

"Through the years, Joe enjoyed such things as playing music, tinkering with his car, and walking Castle Island," his obituary reads. "Most of all he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren."

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Vasconcelos leaves behind his wife Aristea with whom he was married for 65 years. His funeral arrangements have been scheduled for January.

The investigation is ongoing.

