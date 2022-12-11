88-Year-Old Woman Killed In Foxborough Crash: Norfolk County DA

An 88-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash in Foxborough that forced police to shut down Route 140 for hours, the Norfolk County District Attorney said.

Olga Perry, of Foxborough, was driving north on Route 140 near Lakeview Road when her Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed Perry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds, the DA's office said. Police are trying to determine what caused her to cross the centerline.

The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash, officials said. Authorities did not release their name.

