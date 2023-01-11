Contact Us
71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police

Sharon Police Photo Credit: Sharon Police on Facebook

A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.

Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later airlifted to a nearby hospital where he reportedly died the next day. 

"The driver stayed on scene and spoke with police," Sharon Police wrote in an update. "The matter remains under investigation by Sharon and State Police, with assistance from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office."

So far, so criminal charges have been filed, police added. 

