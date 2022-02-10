6 Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Foxborough: Police

Six people have been injured in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Foxborough, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash on I-95 north in Foxborough around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation suggests six people suffered injuries, at least of them two life-threatening, when a Ford Expedition crashed, police said.

I-95 was closed at Exit 13 as a result of the crash, police added. The investigation is ongoing.

