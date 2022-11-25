49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police

A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report.

Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz was thrown from his motorcycle when he failed to bear right down a curve and flew off the road and into a metal guardrail. The motorcycle kept going before it hit the back of a parked Toyota 4Runner on Acushnet Avenue, police said.

Ruiz's body was taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police added. The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.